Aubrey O'Day's pooches have special permission to fly the friendly skies -- right alongside her.

TMZ reports that O'Day, 28, possesses an official medical document that allows her to carry her two small dogs on board with her during flights. The reason? They're certified "Emotional Support Animals."

The former Celebrity Apprentice star recently flew first class on a Virgin America flight, during which she shared a photo of her two pups getting star treatment -- and taking up not one, but two seats -- toward the front of the plane.

Virgin America's official policy regarding pets on board flights says passengers must provide a letter from a licensed mental health professional if they hope to keep their animals with them during the trip.

O'Day could not be reached for comment when TMZ reached out about the exact nature of her "mental health condition."

Still, the former Danity Kane singer seems to be taking the speculations about her "mental health issues" in stride.

Tweeting the link to TMZ's story, she wrote, "Lol, hilarious!"

