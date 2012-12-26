Aubrey O'Day had quite an eventful Christmas Eve.

Police in Bellevue, Wash., are searching for 19-year-old Ja'mari Alexander Alan Jones, who is accused of shooting and killing a patron and injuring another at the city's popular Munchbar just after 1 a.m. on Dec. 24. The crime occurred a few hours after the Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers for a spot in the NFL playoffs.

Witnessing the incident herself, O'Day, 28, wrote about it in a series of Twitter posts. "Supposedly someone was shooting in the club and we had to duck on the floor. Security pulled us out. Wtf?!" the former Danity Kane singer tweeted. "[I have] never been in a situation like that. Everyone was screaming on the floor [and] we had to crawl out the kitchen."

The former "Celebrity Apprentice" contestant also shared a picture of police cars via Instagram. "S--- is crazy. I'm telling you. Everyone was on the floor. People got shot," O'Day wrote in the caption. "WTF."

The singer tells Us Weekly the incident was "so sad and scary. They really need to tighten up gun control."

In addition to O'Day, several members of the Seattle Seahawks were celebrating at the local hot spot when the shooting occurred. "I'm good!" the team's defensive end, Greg Scruggs, tweeted. "Everybody else is good, too! Ignorance at its best right there."

Speaking to reporters, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, "From what we know, our guys were in a separate area and nobody was involved at all. It was an awful thing that happened."

