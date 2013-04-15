LOS ANGELES (AP) — Aubrey Plaza interrupted Will Ferrell's acceptance speech at the MTV Movie Awards, then left the building.

MTV officials confirmed Monday that the "Parks and Recreation" actress was asked to leave the ceremony after unexpectedly walking on stage and trying to take Ferrell's trophy as he accepted the Comedic Genius Award.

The irreverent awards show, held Sunday at Sony Pictures Studios, is known for its quirky stunts, but it's unclear whether the actress' stage-crashing move was planned.

"What's happening? Are you OK?" Ferrell asked the actress, who had the name of her new film scrawled across her chest in pen, as she grabbed his trophy with one hand and held a drink with the other.

He held tight to the golden popcorn and the actress returned to her seat in the front row.

"Aubrey Plaza, everyone," Ferrell continued. "Just like we rehearsed it."

Rebel Wilson hosted the ceremony and also won two awards: breakthrough performance and best musical moment for her work in "Pitch Perfect."

"The Avengers" was the night's big winner, taking three awards including movie of the year. "Silver Linings Playbook" also won three awards.

Emma Watson received the Trailblazer Award and Jamie Foxx accepted the Generation Award.

Ferrell was the inaugural recipient of the Comedic Genius Award, and he wore a three-piece suit covered in dollar bills to accept the prize.

"For those of you sitting here tonight who don't think I'm funny, I'll be happy to fight you in the parking lot after the show," he said.

No word on whether Plaza was waiting in the parking lot.

