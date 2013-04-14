Parks and Violations! Aubrey Plaza paid tribute to Kanye West at the MTV Movie Awards in Culver City, Calif. on Sunday, April 14 -- bum-rushing the stage in the middle of Will Ferrell's acceptance speech for his Comedic Genius Golden Popcorn award. In the bizarre bit, the 28-year-old Parks and Recreation actress hopped on the stage, barefoot, and grabbed Ferrell's statue. "What's happening?" Ferrell, 45, asked as the crowd chuckled nervously. The Anchor Man star held firmly onto his award in the awkward tug-of-war with Plaza, who had a drink in her other hand. "Are you okay?"

Plaza -- not saying a word during the exchange -- quickly gave up the fight and returned back to her front row seat. Ferrell cracked that things went down "just like during rehearsals." (The star had her new film's title, The To Do List, scrawled across her chest.) And, lest skeptics believe it was staged, an MTV rep confirms to Us Weekly that the moment was unplanned -- and that Plaza was asked to leave the premises shortly after rushing the stage.

"I think she wanted to tell me something important, but there was no message," Ferrell later joked backstage to MTV. "It was just a lot of hot liquor breath. And, then, and a little bit of sweat. And then she ran away. But the ship sailed on."

Cracked Plaza via Twitter: "Thanks for the advice @kanyewest went better than planned!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Aubrey Plaza Kicked Out of MTV Movie Awards After Crashing Will Ferrell's Speech