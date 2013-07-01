LAS VEGAS (AP) — Audience members in Las Vegas say they realized a Cirque du Soleil acrobat's fall was an accident when they heard the cries of the performer and other cast members.

Visitor Dan Mosqueda of Colorado Springs, Colo., told the Las Vegas Sun (http://bit.ly/12BPHzC) the woman was being hoisted up the side of the stage by a wire when she plummeted into an open pit below the performers.

Authorities say 31-year-old Sarah Guillot-Guyard was pronounced dead Saturday night at a hospital after falling about 50 feet during a production of "Ka" at the MGM Grand.

The accident happened during a fight scene at the show, which features pyrotechnics, martial arts and puppetry as well as acrobatics.

Clark County coroner's officials say they expect to rule on the official cause of death Tuesday.