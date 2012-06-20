NEW YORK (AP) -- Bess is taking a rest.

Audra McDonald is temporarily stepping down from her Tony Award-winning role in "The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess" while she recovers from inflamed vocal cords. She is due to return July 3.

Says her spokesman: "No one is more frustrated and disappointed than she is that she will be out of the show through the end of June, but she must adhere to her doctor's orders."

At this month's Tonys, McDonald was named best lead actress in a musical and her show was named best musical revival.

Late Wednesday, a frustrated McDonald said she's endured cameras and mirrors shoved down her throat and must now be silent. She tweeted: "Want 2 scream but not allowed to speak."

——

Online: http://www.porgyandbessonbroadway.com