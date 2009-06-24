Audrina Patridge won't say if she's back on with her ex, Australian BMX rider Corey Bohan. (The two were recently spotted smooching in Las Vegas.)

"I've been having fun with him," she told Usmagazine.com Tuesday at the Reebok EasyTone Footwear Celebration in L.A. "I don't want to jinx anything, so I'm not going to label it! He's one of the nicest, sweetest guys I've ever met. We'll see."

Get ready to see a new side of Patridge. She tells Us her own reality series, tentatively titled The Audrina Show, will air on MTV.

"After we wrap The Hills, we'll start the new show with [Survivor producer] Mark Burnett," she told Us. "We start at the end of the summer."

"It'll basically be my life - every aspect," said the star, who split from Star Trek's Chris Pine this past spring. "What you don't see on The Hills will be on the show. It will be me putting myself out there and taking my fans on a journey."