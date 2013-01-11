The rest is still unwritten!

Two and a half years after The Hills ended its six season run on MTV, Audrina Patridge has revealed series creator Adam DiVello and the show's producers are hoping to revive the reality smash.

"I talked to Adam a few months ago and I ran into one of the other producers at The Grove [in L.A] right before Christmas, and they did talk to me a little bit about it, how they'd love to do it," Patridge, 27, said on Ryan Seacrest's KIIS-FM radio show Jan. 11. "I just asked them, 'How would that work?' Because now everyone has such different lives and such different things going on."

She added, "It would be fun to do but I don't know how it would work. The producers would really have to come up with something."

Though Lauren Conrad has often said her reality TV days are over, costars Heidi Montag and Jason Wahler have both appeared in VH1 shows. (Patridge headlined her own VH1 reality show, Audrina, in 2011; it was canceled after one season.)

Patridge still keeps in touch with Kristin Cavallari and Stephanie Pratt, and she received a "cute little Christmas card" from Montag, 26. She also talks to ex-boyfriend Justin "Bobby" Brescia "every now and then."

The former Dancing With the Stars competitor -- who recently released a 2013 calendar -- also congratulated Conrad's ex-boyfriend, Wahler, on his November 2012 engagement to model Ashley Slack.

"The last time I saw him was almost a year ago and he looked like he was doing great. I'm so happy for him, you know? He looked really happy with his new girl," said Patridge, who is dating BMX rider Corey Bohan. "He's doing really well, he looks good, he's happy, he's finally in a relationship that he feels complete in, so I'm happy for him."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Audrina Patridge Is Open to Filming a Hills Reunion