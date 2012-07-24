Audrina's itty bitty bikini!

This past weekend, Audrina Patridge traded the Beverly Hills sun for a wild East Coast "Liquid Sundays" pool party where she made sure to show off her killer assets in a sexy two-piece.

While sunning herself at the Foxwoods Resort Casino-hosted event in Ledyard, Conn., the Hills alum, 27, splashed around with friends and fans, munched on poolside snacks and sipped special Crown Royal cocktails. She complemented her black and white bikini with a layered necklace, aviator sunglasses and several rings.

PHOTOS: Audrina Patridge's sexy bikini body

But besides great accessories, one thing that Patridge always has on full display is her bikini-body confidence -- something that she never almost never has doubts about.

PHOTOS: Best moments ever on The Hills

"I don't even think twice about wearing a swimsuit because it's always been a part of my lifestyle," she told Shape magazine last year, "but I have girlfriends who are so afraid to show their bodies. They won't take off their towels at the beach or pool. It's a shame because everyone can look good in a suit."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Audrina Patridge Poses Poolside in Teeny Bikini