Audrina Patridge and on-again boyfriend Corey Bohan aren't married, but they certainly look like they're in the honeymoon period. On Sunday, May 5, the loved-up couple posed for a series of PDA-packed pictures in Tahiti, where they were vacationing at the time.

The Hills alum, who celebrated her 28th birthday on May 9, showed off her toned, tanned beach body in a neon pink bikini with metal accents. Her Australian BMX biker beau, meanwhile, wore gray shorts, a gray cap, and a white tank top that left his heavily tattooed arms exposed. Both sported sunglasses as they frolicked through the sand, laughing and kissing.

At one point, the duo stopped to snap a few shots by a palm tree near the water. Standing on opposite sides of the trunk and smiling, each put one hand on the bark to jointly form the shape of a heart with their fingers.

Patridge and Bohan first got together in 2009 but split after just a few months of dating. They reconnected in 2010, only to break up again in March 2011. This time around, however, they appear to be going strong.

"Home sweet home..." the MTV star tweeted upon the couple's return to California on May 6. "Went from hearing the ocean to hearing helicopters over my house and sirens echoing thru out the hills. Haha. #LA."

