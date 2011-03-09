It's over for Audrina Patridge and Corey Bohan.

A source close to the reality star, 25, tells UsMagazine.com that Patridge ended things with Australian BMX racer Bohan over the weekend.

It's not the first time Patridge and Bohan have parted ways. The couple were on-and-off for a few months in 2009, but then reconnected late last year.

Back in summer 2009, Patridge, whose exes also include singer Ryan Cabrera and "Hills" co-star Justin "Bobby" Brescia, gushed about Bohan. "He's one of the nicest, sweetest guys I've ever met," she told Us.

"The Hills" alumna -- her new reality series, "Audrina," debuts on VH1 on April 17 -- may have already rebounded.

Filming the new series in Florida, the sexy brunette recently connected with a polo player named Nic Roldan, a pal of none other than Prince Harry.

"Major sparks flew between Audrina and Nic Sunday night, and the entire evening they couldn't stop laughing and touching each other," a source tells Us. "Audrina seemed to be having the time of her life, dancing and mingling with guests, but you could tell she was especially focused on Nic."

