Will Audrina Patridge be the next Hills star to get engaged? During 7-Eleven's 86th Birthday Party in Malibu on Tuesday, July 9, the former MTV reality star spoke to Us Weekly about her on-and-off boyfriend Corey Bohan, whom she began dating in 2008 after breaking up with bad boy Justin "Bobby" Brescia. When asked if the Australian BMXer is the love of her life, an excited Patridge replied, "Yes!"

Even so, Patridge revealed that they don't have an anniversary. "We've been off and on for almost five years, but we've been solid," she said. The California native added that they've "talked about" getting married but have no firm plans in place. "There's so much pressure from the media and other people, so we try not to tell everyone our business," Patridge explained. "It will be up to us."

Unlike former loves Ryan Cabrera, Mark Salling and Chris Pine, Patridge said Bohan gives her a sense of security. "With other guys in the past I dated, I never felt safe. We'd go out and I felt like I had to defend them, and so with Corey I feel like I'm safe -- he's a guy's guy," the 28-year-old told Us. "He's not afraid to get dirty and that's what I like about him. He's not super metro."

Patridge also admitted that it can be "hard" being in a long distance relationship. "Whenever he's in different countries it's opposite time, so we won't even talk to each other on the phone for like five days," she said. "We'll hear from each other maybe once every few days, so it does get hard, but you just have to stay busy and keep moving so you don't have that time to sit."

After her eponymous VH1 reality show was canceled after one season in 2011, Patridge said she "took two years off" from show business. "I was kind of burnt out," she told Us. "Now I've been going back to acting class and going on auditions for hosting stuff and different TV shows."

Patridge isn't sure she'd put her personal life on TV again. "I've been through that," she explained, "and it's hard for me to trust anyone as far as reality goes."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Audrina Patridge: "Yes," Corey Bohan Is the Love of My Life