MTV reality star Audrina Patridge was robbed on Oscar night. No, not of the award for "Best Concerned Expression While Wearing a Bikini." The "Hills" brunette was really and truly robbed. Burglars broke into her house and lifted valuables and what she says were sentimental items.

Dont worry about Audrina, though. She's going to see that justice is served, reality TV style. She wrote on her blog, "I'm going to be posting shortly surveillance footage of the intruders with pretty clear shots of their faces."

We hope that, in the spirit of "The Hills" itself, this gritty reality footage is complemented by the latest Fall Out Boy jam.