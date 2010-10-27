No one is taking Audrina Patridge's dismissal from Dancing With the Stars harder than her own mother, Lynn.

After the Hills alum, 25, and her partner Tony Dovolani were eliminated Tuesday night, the Patridge family hit up L.A. hotspot Beso for a quiet dinner -- but things took a shocking turn when, after "three glasses of wine," Lynn ventured outside to speak to the paparazzi (watch the video, above).

"When one door closes another one opens," Lynn slurred as a friend tried to bring her inside. "Audrina is going to f---ing rise. She's got class. You know why? She's a Polish, Catholic, f---ing full-on Italian. Not only that, she was raised right. And I don't give a s--t. It's all American."

Lynn, who will appear on her daughter's upcoming VH1 reality show, then called out Audrina's former Hills castmate Lauren Conrad.

"We're going to f---ing smoke, especially Lauren Conrad's pissy a-- little fashion s---. That bitch wants to bring it on? Let's go!"

Though Lynn claimed she doesn't "usually" drink alcohol, she realized Audrina would "be so pissed I'm talking to you idiots."

So what made Lynn finally open up?

"I've had it. I've been a celebrity mom eight years through this Hills bulls--t, but Audrina's going to the next level, baby," she explained. "F---ing Hills girls -- Hills tramps! My baby's a star! She's the only one that has some class and I don't give a f--- about it."

