CANBERRA, Australia (AP) -- An Australian lawmaker is getting bad reviews for a speech that seemed to mirror a Hollywood movie.

Government minister Anthony Albanese told the National Press Club that Australia had serious challenges and that opposition leader Tony Abbott was uninterested in solving them.

He said Abbott "is only interested in two things: making Australians afraid of it and telling them who's to blame for it."

His remarks Wednesday were nearly identical to lines delivered by Michael Douglas in "The American President." The 1995 movie was penned by Aaron Sorkin.

Liberal Party federal director Brian Loughnane released a YouTube video comparing the speeches and said it showed the Labor Party was "devoid of ideas."

Albanese later tweeted a response: "D'oh! Stuff up," which he attributed to Homer Simpson.