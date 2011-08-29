In a shocking turn of events, Joseph Hyungmin Son, who famously played Random Task in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, was convicted last week of brutally torturing a 20-year-old, Huntington Beach woman in a gang rape in 1990, according to Los Angeles TV station KTLA.

The victim was reportedly walking her dog on Christmas Eve in Huntington Beach, California, when Son and an accomplice allegedly abducted the woman at gun point. It was accused that Son repeatedly raped the woman, sexually assaulted her with a gun and then eventually released her naked with her pants tied around her eyes.

Although, the heinous crime took place years before his turn in the 1997 film Austin Powers, DNA evidence did not link the shoe-throwing actor to the attack until 2008.

On September 19, Son will be sentenced. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Matthew Fox Detained After Alleged Assault