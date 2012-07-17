NEW YORK (AP) -- A former State Department official whose widely read magazine article about balancing work and family inspired intense national debate has a book deal.

Random House announced Tuesday it had acquired a book by Anne-Marie Slaughter that will expand upon her essay in The Atlantic.

The book is untitled. It's scheduled to come out in 2014.

The essay was titled "Why Women Can't Have It All." Slaughter wrote in it about commuting between Washington, D.C., and Princeton, N.J., while her husband served as primary caregiver for their two boys.

The Atlantic says Slaughter's cover story in the July/August issue attracted more than 1 million readers online.

Slaughter served as the State Department's first female director of policy planning from January 2009 to February 2011.