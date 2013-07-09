NEW YORK (AP) — A Princeton University alumna who urged female students to find a husband before they graduate has a book deal.

Susan Patton has an agreement with Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, for "Smarten Up!: Words of Wisdom from the Princeton Mom." Gallery Books announced Tuesday that "Smarten Up!" is scheduled to come out in the spring of 2014.

Patton attracted national attention for a letter published in March by The Daily Princetonian. A member of the class of 1977, Patton advised women currently at Princeton to seek a mate on campus, warning that they would never again be around so many "worthy" men.

According to Gallery, Patton will offer "uncomfortable truths" about marriage and motherhood and what could happen if students wait too long.