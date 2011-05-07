TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say David Beckham was behind the wheel of a car that rear-ended another vehicle on a Southern California freeway.

The California Highway Patrol said Saturday the soccer great was not hurt in Friday morning's crash, but the other car's driver was hospitalized after complaining of neck pain.

The patrol says Beckham's Cadillac struck a Mitsubishi stalled in the carpool lane of the 405 Freeway in Torrance.

The other driver, a 40-year-old Los Angeles man, was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure. His name was not released. Beckham was not cited.

The 35-year-old Beckham joined Major League Soccer club Los Angeles Galaxy in 2007. Before that, he played in Europe for Manchester United and Real Madrid and was captain of England's national team from 2000 to 2006.