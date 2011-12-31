ANNONA, Texas (AP) -- Texas authorities say they mistakenly identified the son of the late NWA frontman Eazy-E as one of eight people killed in a two-car collision.

Department of Public Safety Trooper Ryan Case said Saturday that Eric Wright Jr.'s name was on a rental agreement for one of the cars that collided Friday in East Texas. He says Wright was mistakenly listed as killed but actually was not involved in the wreck.

Wright, who raps under the stage name is Lil' Eazy-E, posted on Twitter that close friends died. Those killed in the rental car were: Debra Thompson of Long Beach, Calif.; and Curtis Sanders, Michael Mathis, Lawrence Bridnac III, of Compton, Calif.

Those killed in the other car were 29-year-old Sonia de la Torre, of Annona, and her three young children.