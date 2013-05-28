ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Police planned to review surveillance video footage and social media websites Wednesday as they investigate a small explosion in a Disneyland trash can that shut down a part of the park for two hours.

The blast in Mickey's Toontown appeared to be caused by dry ice in a bottle. It brought evacuations for the Toontown area of the park but no damages or injuries, officials and witnesses said. The blast was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Anaheim police spokesman Sgt. Bob Dunn said.

He told the Los Angeles Times (http://lat.ms/16ofofH ) the device appeared similar to others that have exploded in Anaheim recently. Investigators were looking into whether there was connection between those blasts and the one at Disneyland.

"Unfortunately," Dunn said, "it's an all-too-common occurrence."

Disneyland officials on the park's Twitter account called the explosion "a small bang," and said that "in an abundance of caution, the area was evacuated." They said they were working with local authorities.

Anaheim police investigated with assistance from an Orange County sheriff's bomb squad.

About two hours after the explosion the review was completed, the area was deemed safe and guests were allowed to return to Toontown, Disneyland said.

Park visitor Allen Wolf says he was about 20 feet from the blast, near Toontown's City Hall.

Wolf said "it sounded louder than a gunshot," but similar.

"I looked up. Everyone stopped and looked up," Wolf said. "Security surrounded the trash cans then told everyone they were evacuating."

He said the park's music never stopped playing.

Mickey's Toontown, designed to make visitors feel like they've entered an old-fashioned cartoon, "is an interactive metropolis full of topsy turvy architecture and screwy sculptures," according to the Disneyland website.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com