SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- North Dakota's state coroner says the lead guitarist for the heavy metal band GWAR died of a heart condition. Records show that a drug screening detected cocaine and opiates in his system.

State medical examiner Dr. William Massello III says in his report that Cory Smoot died of "coronary artery thrombosis brought about by his pre-existing coronary artery disease."

The formation of such blood clots can result in a heart attack.

The 34-year-old Smoot performed since 2002 under the name "Flattus Maximus" with the Virginia-based band known for its comically grotesque sci-fi/fantasy-based costumes, stage antics and vulgar lyrics.

He was found dead Nov. 3 on the GWAR tour bus in the North Dakota town of Pembina following a concert the night before in Minneapolis.