LONDON (AP) — London police say the result of an autopsy on the nurse involved in a prank call for information about the former Kate Middleton's hospital stay will be revealed Thursday.

Scotland Yard said Wednesday the cause of Jacintha Saldanha's death will not be released until a Westminster Coroner's Court hearing.

Saldanha took the call when two Australian disc jockeys rang up the hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge was being treated for severe morning sickness. The DJs, who were impersonating Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, later broadcast the call.

Saldanha was found dead Friday. Although police have made no connection between Saldanha's death and the prank call, people from London to Sydney have been making the assumption she died because of stress from the call.