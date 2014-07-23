Fans of "The Real Housewives" franchise have seen their fair share of wine-throwing and table-flipping, but on "The Real Housewives of New York City" season six finale on July 22, viewers witnessed leg-throwing for the first time ever.

After a heated argument at Le Cirque -- cast mates accused her of lying and faking her illnesses -- Aviva Drescher yanked off her artificial leg and threw it across the restaurant, calling the prothesis the only "fake" thing about her. In an interview with Us Weekly the day after the big show, Drescher tells Us she doesn't regret her gam-toss; in fact, she actually thinks it’s amusing!

"I just thought the whole thing was funny," the housewife, 45, tells Us, "I just think accusing somebody of making up an illness is funny, I think Heather [Thomson] standing up and yelling at me like a pit bull is funny. I think me getting angry and throwing my leg on the table was really funny and crazy. I get a hoot out of it. But of course, I was definitely brought to the end of my rope, or the end of my leg so to speak."

The blonde outcast of the season adds that she "wanted to make a point" about all the lies she was accused of telling throughout the entire season. "They were kind of saying that I was implying all the time that I was lying about Carole [Radziwill] with Bookgate and I was lying about my asthma and the reasons for not going on the [Montana] trip, and I was lying about neither," she added, "I’m on a reality show and I expect to be made fun of and ridiculed -- I get all that and I expect it all. But, I don’t appreciate being called a liar when I really tell the truth."

Drescher, who lost the lower half of her left leg in a freak accident as a child, is now facing yet another rumor -- that the leg throw was "premeditated."

Costar/frenemy Thomson suggested just that on Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" on July 22. “She also said I was ‘laughable.'" Drescher recalls. "So, was I planning it? I didn’t plan it. It was not a premeditated leg-throw." In fact, Drescher explains, it only takes "about one second" to remove the prosthesis.

Looking back at the incident, which had cohort Sonja Morgan, LuAnn de Lesseps, Kristen Taekman, Heather Thomson, and Ramona Singer, in hysterics and horror, the mother of four insists she doesn't have any regrets.

"I’m an advocate for amputees … to that end, all in my amputee community think it was another step in speaking up for myself [and] from an entertainment point of view, for better or for worse, I am a reality TV personality, and I strive to be the best that I can be in whatever I am doing, and I think that I did that … I don’t regret it at all … I would do it again. I wasn’t throwing it at anybody or hurting anybody. It was a physical expression of an emotion," Drescher concludes.