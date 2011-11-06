Brody Jenner and girlfriend Avril Lavigne had a bloody bad time at Hollywood's Roosevelt Hotel over the weekend.

Hills star (and stepbrother to Kim Kardashian) Brody, 28, and rocker girlfriend Lavigne, 27, both sustained bloody cuts and bruises -- with Brody getting stitches at a local hospital -- following an intense brawl inside the L.A. hotspot.

PHOTOS: LOL! Avril's funny high school yearbook photos

Brody was photographed with a large, bloody gash on his forehead, said to be from a smashed bottle after he attempted to break up a fight between his "Complicated" singer girlfriend and another woman.

"I don't fight. I don't believe in it," Lavigne tweeted late Monday. "To clear things up I got attacked by 5 people last night out of nowhere. Not cool. My face is f----ed."

PHOTOS: Avril and other hot Canadians

Although Lavigne wasn't photographed, she reported her grisly facial injuries: "As in black eye, bloody nose, hair ripped out, scratches, bruises and cuts. So not ok to be abusive to others. Violence is NEVER the answer."

Added Brody: "Interesting Saturday night... Just got of the hospital with a new scar on my face.. Charges/chargers!!!"

PHOTOS: Brody's adorable gesture for Avril

The evening got off on a much more positive night. "Having the best night with the love of my life @AvrilLavigne so happy right now!!" tweeted Brody.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly