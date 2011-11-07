Avril Lavigne and boyfriend Brody Jenner were caught in a bar fight late Saturday night, according to People. Both Lavigne and Jenner suffered minor injuries in the fight, which occurred outside a Hollywood hotel.

Both of the stars spoke out on Twitter following the incident.

Lavigne released a heated statement saying, "I don't fight. I don't believe in it. To clear things up I got attacked by 5 people last night out of nowhere. Not cool. My face is f—ed."

She elaborated upon her injuries as well, "As in black eye, bloody nose, hair ripped out, scratches, bruises and cuts. So not ok to be abusive to others. Violence is NEVER the answer."

Jenner, who rose to fame for his appearance on The Hills, tweeted about the incident and his injuries as well. "Interesting Saturday night... Just got of the hospital with a new scar on my face.. Charges/chargers!!!"

As Jenner tweeted earlier in the night, he and Lavigne were enjoying a wonderful night prior to the violence. "Having the best night with the love of my life @AvrilLavigne so happy right now!!"

No statement has yet been released by the LAPD as to whether any arrests were made in the incident.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Lindsay Lohan Released From Jail, Serves 4 Hours