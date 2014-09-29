Avril Lavigne turned 30 on Saturday sans husband Chad Kroeger in Las Vegas.

The "Hello Kitty" singer celebrated with close friends and family at Akira Back's Yellowtail Restaurant and Bar before partying the night away at The Bank Nightclub, where staff surprised the birthday girl with a gigantic cupcake.

Contrary to what her smile would suggest, Avril is rumored to be going through a rough patch with Chad, 39. Sources told Us Weekly that the couple is reportedly headed for a divorce after one year of marriage.

The couple has had little correspondence over social media for a good chunk of the year. Chad, the frontman for the band Nickelback, didn't tweet Avril happy birthday and Avril hasn't tweeted anything about Chad since May 31. Still, Avril has continued to wear the 17-carat emerald cut diamond ring she got as an anniversary present. The anniversary tweet announcing the gift, however, has been deleted.

Avril's marriage to Chad is her second, as she split from her ex-husband, musician Deryck Whibley, in 2010. Avril and Chad announced their engagement in August 2012 and said "I do" in the South of France on July 1, 2013.

Check out Avril at a happier point in her relationship below.

