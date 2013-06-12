Less than a year after Avril Lavigne accepted a 14 carat diamond ring from Chad Kroeger, the Canadian superstars' wedding preparations are well underway. The once-wed "Here's to Never Growing Up" singer Lavigne spoke to Us Weekly about her upcoming nuptials before taking the stage for NYLON's annual June/July Music issue celebration (sponsored by Aloft Hotels) at the Highline Ballroom in New York City on Tuesday.

"I'm the one who has the crazy vision, and he's letting me be me," Lavigne, 28, said of Nickelback's Kroeger, 38. "I just want to make sure I really enjoy this amazing time, and I want all the guests who come to have this once-in-a-lifetime experience. I want everyone to say 'Wow!' and for it to be special for everyone, not just us."

The engaged star said the venue is "out of control" but declined to reveal where it will take place. "If I told you, no one would be wowed," she explained. "But I'll say the best part about the wedding is the location."

The future spouses got to know each other while writing songs for Lavigne's forthcoming album in early 2012. "The duet that I have with Chad is called 'Let Me Go,' and that song is about . . . going into a new relationship or moving on," the bride-to-be told Us. "Obviously I've been married before [to Sum 41's Deryck Whibley] and have had other relationships before, and sometimes you love more than once in a lifetime. 'Let me Go' is the journey of love in one's lifetime."

The pair also collaborated on a second track, but it won't appear on Lavigne's new record. "It's going to be our wedding song, so we'll have to release it after," she explained.

Other songs on Lavigne's album are more lighthearted, such as "Hello Kitty," "Rock & Roll" and "17." According to the musician, her sound has evolved since she burst onto the scene in 2002. "I'm doing different stuff with my vocals that I haven't done before," she said. "I'm more experienced, and my voice has grown a lot."

Lavigne added, "If you were to hear the album from the top to the end, you would definitely see that it's diverse. I touch on things I haven't touched on before."

