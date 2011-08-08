From edgy to elegant!

Avril Lavigne shocked fans when she arrived at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday in Universal City, Calif. Instead of sporting one of her usual goth-princess getups, the singer went with a rather demure LBD from her own Abbey Dawn collection.

Noticeably absent were her multi-colored highlights and about a dozen layers of black eyeliner. The 26-year-old accessorized with a pair of girlie stars-and-stripes heels, also from Abbey Dawn.

"Wore my Abbey Dawn dress + heels on the red carpet today at the teen choice awards- a proud moment for me. I hope u love the new collection!" she tweeted of her ensemble.

In addition to her clothing line (she's launching a men's version soon), Lavigne also has a fragrance called Forbidden Rose.

