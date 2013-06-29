Wedding bells are ringing! Avril Lavigne married Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger on Saturday, June 29, in Cannes, France, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

UPDATE: A source close to Laivgne says the couple are "technically not married yet." The pair had a wedding party on June 29 in Cannes, France, kicking off their festivities, but the actual ceremony is Monday, July 1. When Mike Heller (the CEO of Talent Resources, the talent company that manages Lavigne) tweeted on June 29 that Lavigne was getting married, a second source explains that "he never tweeted the wedding happened, just said he was on his way and excited for his friend." Mindy Weiss, who also planned the festivities, has been Instagramming photos from France, including the sunset in Cannes. "It is extremely intimate, just close friends and family," the source adds.

PHOTOS: Stars' stunning weddings

During a Nylon Magazine event on June 11, the 28-year-old told Us that their wedding song would be a new track that they wrote together. "We'll have to release it after," she explained.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest married couples

As for wedding planning, the "Here's To Never Growing Up" singer said she was the one taking control -- which her fellow Canadian beau, 38, didn't mind at all.

"I've been doing it, I'm the girl," she laughed. "I'm the one who has the crazy vision and he's letting me be me. It's a lot and I just want to make sure I really enjoy this amazing time."

She added, "I want all the guests who come to have this once in a lifetime experience and I want everyone to say 'Wow!' and for it to be special for everyone, not just us."

PHOTOS: Engagements of the year

The couple announced their engagement in August 2012. This will be Kroeger's first marriage and Lavigne's second. She filed for divorce from Sum 41's Deryck Whibley in October 2009 after three years of marriage.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler married: See their wedding bands

Aaron Paul wedding: 'Breaking Bad' star marries Lauren Parsekian

Jessica Alba's anniversary tweet for hubby Cash Warren