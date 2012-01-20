Avril at your fingertips!

The Kardashians and Nicki Minaj may have a collection of nail polish shades named after them, but Avril Lavigne is outdoing the competition with full-on, easy-to-apply nail art!

The Abbey Dawn designer has teamed up with Sally Hansen and has designed 12 punk-rock prints for the brand's Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips -- the cutting-edge nail appliques that are giving salons a run for their money in terms of the perfect manicure you can do at home.

"I was really excited about the Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips, especially since they're superquick," the 27-year-old singer told Women's Wear Daily on Friday. "You clean your nails, peel the strips and apply them, file and go. I'm superfast at it, so it takes me like five minutes to do my nails. And it's supercool because the designs that I came up with are my personal style and vibe: they're rock 'n' roll and fun and bright and colorful."

The limited-edition styles will hit mass retailers like Walmart and Walgreens in April. At $9.99 a box, each contains two sleeves of appliques, a wooden stick and a mini multipurpose nail file.

Lavigne, who has three fragrances sold at Kohl's, has seen the success of her Abbey Dawn clothing and accessories brand flourish, especially when Kylie Jenner (little sister of her ex-beau Brody Jenner) walked the runway during her Spring 2012 fashion show at New York Fashion Week in September.

