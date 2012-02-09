Avril Lavigne is expanding the reach of her Abbey Dawn line with a rocking new partnership.

Beginning in March, the punk singer turned fashion designer will debut a special collection of shoes and handbags, which will sell exclusively on the members-only e-commerce site, JustFab.com.

"Avril, I feel, is such a punk rock sweetheart," Kimora Lee Simmons, president and creative director of JustFab.com, told Women's Wear Daily. "She really has a distinct look, feel, flair and style, and certain elements of that, speaking from a design standpoint, will cross over and resonate with our members."

Since its 2008 launch, Abbey Dawn has been targeted toward a younger demographic, being sold in the juniors section at Kohl's stores. Lavigne, 27, has been trying to revamp the label and recently, signed on with cosmetic brand Sally Hansen to design limited-edition prints for their Salon Effects Real Nail Polish Strips nail appliques.

Abbey Dawn's 12 shoe styles and five handbags will make their debut on JustFab.com in March for $39.95 each.

