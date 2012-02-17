A sweet family pic!

Hilary Duff isn't shy when it comes to showing off her baby bump, and now her hubby Mike Comrie is getting in on the action too!

In a sweet photo uploaded as the star's profile pic on her verified Twitter account, Duff, 24 leans back in a chair, caressing her growing bump while Comrie, 31, smooches her in an upside-down kiss.

The pair, who've been married for 18 months, are expecting baby boy in March.

"Glad you guys like my new pic! Much love to all you guys," the Lizzie McGuire alum tweeted to her 900,000 followers Wednesday.

On Monday, it was announced that Comrie would no longer be pursuing a career in the NHL.

"To have made the lasting friendships I enjoy today with so many of my former teammates is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life," he said in a statement. "It's the reward that has made all the hard work, the trades, the moves and the surgeries worthwhile."

Comrie, who played as a center on Canadian team the Edmonton Oilers just went through his third hip surgery than rendered him unable to withstand the high-impact sport.

"As many of u know, Mike has announced his retirement. It's a bittersweet day! He had a wonderful career! But 3 hip surgeries in 5 years is a lot!" Duff tweeted in support.

