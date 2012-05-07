The tension was palpable at 5-year-old Jake Cibrian's soccer game in L.A. Sunday, but it had little to do with what took place on the field.

Eddie Cibrian, 38, and new wife LeAnn Rimes, 29, gave the cold shoulder to the actor's ex-wife Brandi Glanville, 39. Though Rimes and Glanville recently shared a friendly exchange at a similar outing, the women kept their distance Sunday. The reason: Cibrian has banned Glanville from letting their sons appear alongside her on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Brandi was upset because she could have got to spend time with her sons while she was working. She felt Eddie and LeAnn were being unreasonable," a source tells Us Weekly. "The other cast members have been supportive of Brandi and just now the morale of the cast is good."

Earlier in the week, Glanville alluded to the situation on Twitter, writing: "Someone is still being a dick, but it's not Bravo."

The reality star added: "Funny no one really knew or knows my work status and after a talk with my ex-husband, it's splattered all over the internet. . . I just want my kids around me when I'm working otherwise I will never see them."

Publicly, however, Rimes is denying any feud with Glanville (also mom to son Mason, 8, with Cibrian). When asked by one Twitter user if it's awkward running into her at Jake's soccer games, she responded: "Nope! It's our life and I'd do anything for those boys! I have a great time."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Awkward! LeAnn Rimes, Eddie Cibrian Ice Out Brandi Glanville at Son's Soccer Game