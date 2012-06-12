That's one adorable little hand!

Alyson Hannigan and Alexis Denisof welcomed the birth of their second daughter, Keeva Jane Denisof, on May 23.

Hannigan's rep first confirmed the news to Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, adding, "They are all doing well."

Shortly after that happy announcement, Hannigan took to her Twitter account to share the first photo of her new baby girl -- but only a glimpse. Hannigan posted an Instagram of Keeva's tiny hand with the caption, "Love."

Keeva joins big sister Satyana, 3. Hannigan, 38, and Denisof, 46, married in October 2003.

"[Being a mother] has changed me in every way because my life is so much greater," she told Us in May 2010. "It filled a void I never knew was there -- it's the most amazing experience of my life. I just feel so blessed to get to be on this journey, to be a mommy. [Satyana] is just the greatest baby."

