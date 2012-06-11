Ben Affleck is a dad on duty!

In Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, the 39-year-old dapper dad of three enjoyed a day of girlie activities at Cheryl Fudge's Fashion Camp with Violet, 6, and Seraphina, 3; son Samuel, 4 months, stayed at home.

The trio got in some quality daddy-daughter time while putting together customized eco-friendly clothing ensembles in Fudge's California-based shop. Affleck made sure to document all the creative construction for mom, Jennifer Garner, who was also absent from the outing.

PHOTOS: Star dads on duty

In addition to playing chaperone and photographer, the actor also stood in as transportation, giving little both Violet and Seraphina alternating piggyback rides.

With Father's Day just a week away, there's no doubting that Garner, 40, and their brood will have something special in store for the rock star dad. For Mother's Day, Affleck posted a video thanking both his mom and his wife, who he called "an incredible, spectacular, world-class mom."

PHOTOS: Adorable pics of Violet and Seraphina

It's no secret that he and the Odd Life of Timothy Green actress make quite the team. In April, Garner accepted the Female Star of the Year award at CinemaCon, despite her mom telling her that she's always "breastfeeding or running a carp pool -- not acting!"

PHOTOS: Jennifer Garner's life as a supermom

Garner's response to her mom's words: "I said it's not all about the now, it's things you've done in the past or in the future, and she was like, 'Honey, you have a weird job.'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Aww! Ben Affleck Takes Daughters to Fashion Camp