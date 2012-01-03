It was a very Merry Christmas for Tori Spelling.

While the 38-year-old reality star celebrated the holidays with her beautiful family, hubby Dean McDermott gave Spelling a special surprise: a Neil Lane good luck charm bracelet!

McDermott, 45, commissioned Lane to make the bracelet for Spelling. "Dean wanted something really special for Tori so he chose this good luck charm bracelet with seven vintage jeweled scarabs," the jewelry designer told Us Weekly.

Spelling, who is mom to Liam, 4, Stella, 3, and Hattie, three months, tweeted a photo of her "amazing" bracelet.

"Hope everyone had an amazing X-Mas," she wrote on the microblogging site. "Filled with lots of love, food and merriment!

