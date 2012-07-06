Samuel Affleck's summer fun!

Fresh from their July 4th family outing Wednesday, Jennifer Garner and her baby boy, Samuel, 18 weeks, hit a Santa Monica park Thursday.

Dressing her little boy in an adorable red, white and gray striped onesie, Garner, 40, doted on her infant -- and his three-year-old sister, Seraphina -- as they spent time navigating the playground.

As she relishes in third-time parenthood, Garner -- also mom to Violet, 6, and Seraphina, 3 -- looks forward to returning to movie sets sometime soon.

Accepting the Female Star of the Year award at April's CinemaCon, the Odd Life of Timothy Green actress thanked her husband, Ben Affleck, for "for taking over drop-offs and pickups and bedtime so I could make it [to the event]. And thanks for making me feel like maybe someday I will get to relax in a hair and makeup chair again and leave the maniacs at home with you!"

Affleck, 39, clearly appreciates his wife's maternal instincts. "Jennifer . . . is an incredible, spectacular, world-class mom, and I want to thank her," the Argo star confirmed in a sweet Mother's Day message posted to his Facebook page in May.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Aww! Jennifer Garner Dotes on Son Samuel at Park Playdate