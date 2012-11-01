There's only one thing cuter than a monkey: a baby dressed as a monkey!

New mom Jessica Simpson used Halloween as an opportunity to put that theory to the test, dressing six-month-old Maxwell in a brown, fuzzy monkey costume. (Maxwell's monkey get-up was actually her second Halloween look: her parents also dressed their baby girl as a chicken for their family photo shoot.)

Meanwhile, Maxwell's seriously slimmed-down mama, 31, opted for a sexy milkmaid outfit, which boasted a short lace skirt and a tight leather corset that emphasized her famous cleavage. (Her fiance and Maxwell's dad, Eric Johnson, selected a Braveheart-esque Scottish hero ensemble).

In the Johnson-Simpson household, Halloween means a lot more than just candy, pumpkins and dress-up. Last October 31, the Fashion Star mentor Simpson confirmed her first pregnancy with a memorable (and punny) costume selection.

"It's true . . . I'm going to be a mummy!" tweeted Simpson, dressed in mummy-like bandages that emphasized her growing baby bump.

