Miley Cyrus poses with her new fiance Liam Hemsworth and their dog Ziggy for a precious new family photo.

The Hunger Games star leans over his 19-year-old bride-to-be in the photo and shows off his handsome face. Cyrus is lying down holding their English bulldog, who is giving Hemsworth, 22, a big kiss on the face.

Cyrus made the adorable new photo her new Twitter profile image. The couple are also parents to four other dogs -- Lila, Floyd, Happy and Mary Jane.

After dating for three years, the Last Song costars got engaged in early June. "I love being a 'fiancee,' " Cyrus tweeted Wednesday. And she also loves her new 3.5 carat diamond Neil Lane engagement ring. She tweeted June 16, "Will I ever quit staring at my finger?"

Despite some fans thinking the couple is too young to get married, a source tells Us Weekly, "They are both mature and ready for this. Miley is 19 going on 40."

