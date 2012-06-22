Best birthday present ever!

Nicole Kidman got a very sweet gift from her daughter Sunday Rose for her 45th birthday Wednesday -- a big hug. The birthday girl celebrated her milestone with her friends and family in her native Australia.

The actress relaxed at her sister Antonia and brother-in-law Craig Marran's beach house with their son Nicholas, 18 months. Kidman's husband, Keith Urban, their daughters Sunday Rose, 3, and Faith Margaret, 17 months, and her parents Dr. Anthony and Janelle Kidman also joined the quiet family party.

Sunday Rose shared an embrace with her mom while the family visited out on their balcony. Kidman's little nephew Nicholas also tried to get in on the birthday love by reaching for his aunt.

Kidman did, however, enjoy a little "alone" time with Urban, 43, for her birthday -- at a Lady Gaga concert! But before heading to Gaga's Born This Way Ball Wednesday, the coupled joined Kidman's parents for dinner at The Apollo.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Aww! Nicole Kidman Gets a Birthday Hug From Daughter Sunday Rose, 3