Skyler Berman is on the move!

Rachel Zoe and hubby Rodger Berman's toddler son showed off his latest milestone on the beaches of Malibu on Saturday: walking!

The stylish 15-month-old looked steady on his feet as he took a few steps ahead of his star stylist mom. Dressed in a light blue long-sleeved shirt, blue shoes and printed swim shorts, Skyler looked thrilled over his newfound independence.

PHOTOS: Adorable celebrity babies!

Mom Zoe, 40, who sported a black maxi dress and accessorized with a fedora, oversized sunglasses and gold jewels, was all smiles as she proudly watched her son (whose dad is Zoe's hubby of 15 years Rodger) on the move.

PHOTOS: Rachel's fashionable pregnancy

Back in March, Zoe admitted to Us Weekly that even though she found herself neglecting her own trendy wardrobe, she made sure that her son was outfitted in the coolest duds.

VIDEO: Rachel's BFF Joey says Skyler has more clothes than his mom!

"It's so much more fun shopping for him," the Rachel Zoe Project star shared. "I buy him everything! Little linen pants, tank tops and shorts…Seersucker jackets and newsboy hats and Gucci…I can't stop. It's like a disease."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Aww! Rachel Zoe's Son Skyler, 15 Months, Starts Walking!