The first photos of Chris Hemsworth's baby girl India Rose have arrived -- and she's beautiful!

Hemsworth, 28, carried his precious three-week-old baby girl in London, England on May 24 while going for a stroll with his wife Elsa Pataky, 35.

The "Snow White and the Huntsman" star carried India protectively in a blanket, just revealing in her adorable face and full head of dark hair. India, who looked tiny in dad's arm, was sleeping comfortably.

The couple, who have been married since 2010, welcomed their first child on May 11 and both loved the name India.

"It was just a name we liked," The Avengers star said. "I always kind of liked Indie or Indiana for a boy, and she liked India. We sort of went, 'Oh well, whether it's a boy or girl, that will decide.' It just seemed to fit."