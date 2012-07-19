Om nom nom nom!

Kim Kardashian took to her blog Wednesday to show off just how much her 2-year-old nephew Mason Disick enjoys a cookie (or three!), sharing an adorable photo of the toddler biting into one with her.

"I was eating a cookie and holding Mason and he tried to steal the cookie from me!" Kim, 31, wrote in a post titled "Mason the Cookie Monster."

Added the E! star, "He is just the cutest thing ever!! I couldn't love my nephew more."

Earlier this month, little Mason became a big brother when mom Kourtney Kardashian and dad Scott Disick welcomed their second child together, daughter Penelope Scotland, July 8.

Proud aunt Khloe Kardashian opened up later that week about how Mason is adjusting to big brotherhood so far.

"The entire family is literally exploding with joy and have not stopped fawning over our new little girl," Khloe, 28, wrote. "And Mason is already loving being a big brother!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Aww! See Kim Kardashian, Nephew Mason Disick Share a Cookie