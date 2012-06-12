Like father, like son!

Hawkins Crawford Romo may be just two months old, but he already has his dad's sporty style. In the pic above, proud papa Tony Romo beams at his little bundle of joy, who he and wife Candice Crawford welcomed into the world on April 9.

Donning coordinating garb by Starter, the Starter spokesperson and Dallas Cowboys quarterback, 31, sports a black and white baseball cap and a white polo shirt while Hawkins dons a baby beanie.

Hawkins weighed in at 8 lbs. 8 oz. when he was born, and a source told Us Weekly of the happy birth, "The entire family was there. The baby looks like Tony!"

New mom Candice looked amazing just three weeks after the birth and showed off her incredible post-baby body at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, D.C. with Romo and her brother, Gossip Girl's Chace Crawford, at her side.

Another source explained to Us of the 25-year-old Texas TV personality and former beauty queen's quick slimdown: "Candice is at the gym, eating healthy within parameters of what she can. She is also breastfeeding."

