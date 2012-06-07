All together now: "Awww!"

Victoria Beckham's 11-month-old daughter, Harper, has proven to be one of Hollywood's most stylish tots, but her Wednesday look during a family trip to Disneyland really takes the cake.

For the Anaheim, Calif., outing with her mom, dad David and brothers Brooklyn, 13, Romeo, 9, and Cruz, 7, a barefoot Harper got into the Disney spirit and donned an adorable pair of Minnie Mouse ears to accessorize her breezy white dress.

Toted through the park by her dad -- who hid behind a Los Angeles Kings ball cap -- little Harper was especially wide-eyed when riding the Dumbo attraction with her father and brother, Brooklyn.

As Harper approaches her first birthday, there's no doubt her fashion designer mom will gift her with new outfits on her big day.

"Victoria says she loves buying new outfits for Harper, mixing designer and high street items," a family source has said of the designer. "She laughed that because they grow so quickly, there's always a new reason to buy more clothes."

Dad David even gets in on the wardrobe game now and again. "I didn't realize how excited I would get over buying hair bows," the soccer hunk has told Us.

