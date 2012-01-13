Axl Rose has been performing his civic duty by carrying out jury service in Santa Monica, Calif.

The Guns N' Roses frontman was summoned to sit in judgment on a civil case, and spent four days listening to evidence before the hearing ended on Tuesday, according to People.com.

And the rocker was more than happy to fulfill his obligations, as he was intrigued by the legal process.

He tells the website, "It was relatively painless. I was fortunate that everyone in the courthouse and jurors were all really great, plus I got to see daylight from a different prospect."