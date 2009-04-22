NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Add Dan Aykroyd's name to the list of celebrities helping New Orleans rebuild neighborhoods devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

The actor on Wednesday toured an area where developers plan to build homes for police officers, firefighters and other "first responders" on 21 storm-battered properties in the Gentilly neighborhood. Aykroyd has lent his time and money to the Blue Line Foundation, one of the project's developers.

The "Saturday Night Live" alumnus and star of "The Blues Brothers" said building affordable homes for public safety workers is key to New Orleans' recovery.

Katrina hit the Gulf Coast in August 2005, breaching the New Orleans levees and devastating much of the city.