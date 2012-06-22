NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Victoria's Secret m1odel Lily Aldridge and Kings of Leon frontman Caleb Followill are the new parents of a baby girl.

The couple welcomed Dixie Pearl Followill on Thursday morning at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Spokesman Ken Weinstein says both Aldridge and the baby are happy and healthy and are resting at their home outside of Nashville. Dixie Pearl was born at 1 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Aldridge, 26, and Followill, 30, married in California in May 2011. Dixie Pearl is their first child.

———

