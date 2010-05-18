By Kat Giantis

If anyone deserves some good news, it's John Travolta and Kelly Preston. And, happily, they've gotten some in the form of an impending delivery from the stork.

"It's impossible to keep a secret ... especially one as wonderful as this," the couple and their 10-year-old daughter, Ella Bleu, gushed in a message on the actor's Web site on Tuesday. "We want to be the first to share this great news with everyone that we are expecting a new addition to our family. Love, John, Kelly and Ella."

John, 56, and Kelly, 47, suffered the devastating loss of their son, Jett, in January 2009. The 16-year-old reportedly suffered from a seizure disorder.

Last week, a freak accident at a Maine airport claimed two of the family's dogs.

The announcement comes just hours after Star revealed its current cover story touting the pair's "miracle baby."

"Kelly is about three months pregnant," a source tells the tab. "Both she and John are absolutely over the moon -- they knew in their hearts that the time was right for this to happen."